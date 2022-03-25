Florida AG warns deadly new drugs flowing from southern border will 'devastate' US workforce

Deadly synthetic opioids flowing into the U.S. from the southern border under the Biden administration have created a "national emergency," Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody warned on "Varney & Co." Friday.

TEXAS AG RIPS BIDEN'S MASS RELEASE OF MIGRANTS INTO US: ‘COMPLETELY ILLEGAL’

ASHLEY MOODY: It follows the same track as fentanyl, which is also a synthetic opioid, it's manufactured in communist China, sent to the Mexican cartels, and then the porous border makes it easier for the traffickers to flood it into our country. This is a national emergency. DEA has been warning about drugs pouring into our country, especially these deadly fentanyl and ISO now, which look, it will be laced into traditional drugs, illicit drugs. We know that. So people that may not even be suspecting it may inhale fentanyl or ISO may ingest that. We just saw this with the West Point cadets down in Florida during spring break. But it also can kill unsuspecting people that aren't even using it. It can, if inhaled, if it comes in contact with your skin. There has been an increase just in the first 10 months of the Biden administration. 53% increase in the seized fentanyl at the border. We know it's coming through the border, and it is affecting 18 to 45-year-olds. It's the leading cause of death of Americans 18 to 45. So this is a business show. All the businesses out there watching this will devastate our workforce.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: