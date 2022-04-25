Florida's Parental Rights in Education law is 'common sense,' Sen. Rick Scott says

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said that Florida's Parental Rights in Education law is ‘common sense’ during a Monday appearance on "Mornings with Maria." The Senator told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo that Disney should stick to its specialty and avoid any "social fights" on the matter.

SEN. RICK SCOTT: First off, the law's common sense. Our kindergartners shouldn't be taught about sex in school, so why Disney wants to go engage in some social issue, it doesn't make any sense to me. In a company that is relying on a special tax status, that doesn't make any sense. I don't understand why Disney would be doing what it's doing. I'm a business guy. You would not go engage in social issues like this if you want to keep all your customers, but I'd say the same thing about Coke and Delta when they lied about the election security laws in Georgia. I mean, I just don't get these companies, what they're doing. Go do your job. Take care of your customers. Treat your employees with respect. Figure out how to be a better company. Don't engage in all these social fights.

