Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy
Published

Florida local reveals toll from high cost of living: 'It doesn't make sense anymore'

Despite making a 'decent amount' of money, the Floridian said 'it's not enough'

close
Fox News correspondent Danamarie McNicholl discusses the impact of high living and housing costs for Americans. video

Florida resident sounds off on high cost of living: 'It doesn't make sense anymore'

Fox News correspondent Danamarie McNicholl discusses the impact of high living and housing costs for Americans.

The high cost of living is taking its toll on Americans, and Florida is no exception.

"I can tell you it's a lot of money," Fox News' Miami-based correspondent Danamarie McNicholl told "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney during her report on Friday, describing what it would cost to rent an apartment in North Bay Village.

McNicholl noted that the rent of the apartment complex near Miami where she'd been reporting increased nearly 100 percent in four years.

Miami skyline view at sunset

Aerial view of downtown Miami from Edgewater neighborhood during sunset in Florida, USA. (iStock / iStock)

According to a report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, a worker in Florida making minimum wage at an hourly rate of $12 would need to work 98 hours per week to afford a one-bedroom rental home at a fair market rate.

THE LEAST AFFORDABLE CITIES FOR POTENTIAL HOMEBUYERS 

One millennial Floridian, George Chijioke, explained that he earns more than minimum wage, but told FOX Business he still needs to supplement his income by driving for Lyft and tutoring students to keep up with the high costs.

"I make a decent amount of money." However, he continued, "It's not enough. I love it down here, but it's just… it doesn't make sense anymore." 

close
The Bahnsen Group founder and CIO David Bahnsen surveys the real estate market as younger homebuyers struggle with the ongoing housing crisis.  video

Housing affordability crisis is a ‘major problem’ for the US economy: David Bahnsen

The Bahnsen Group founder and CIO David Bahnsen surveys the real estate market as younger homebuyers struggle with the ongoing housing crisis. 

Chijioke told McNicholl that he's felt the impact of the rise in costs, and that others who felt the same have turned to additional jobs to grapple with the increase.

"My car insurance went up, my cable went up, you know, the gas went up," he said. "Everybody's struggling. They're working three, four, five, six jobs, you know. It's ridiculous." 

FLORIDA IS BUCKING THE NATIONAL HOUSING TREND, REAL ESTATE FIRM SAYS

Despite the woes related to the Sunshine State's rise in costs, the four most populous metro areas in Florida are actually seeing rent price declines.

According to a recent report from real estate firm Redfin, rent prices in Miami, for instance, fell 3.8% in June.

close
Realtor.com senior economist Ralph McLaughlin says homebuyers and sellers have 'more time' than they think to get a good deal. video

Real estate market's 'biggest takeaway' is housing supply being restocked: Ralph McLaughlin

Realtor.com senior economist Ralph McLaughlin says homebuyers and sellers have 'more time' than they think to get a good deal.

Still, many Americans are struggling to keep up.

McNicholl referenced a Fox News Poll that showed 74% of voters view housing costs as a leading issue for themselves and for their families ahead of the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

She concluded her report by noting that Chijioke said he'll need to leave the Sunshine State due to the rise in costs.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.