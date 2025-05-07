Florida dad left stunned by $1,400 price tag for Disney World day trip

The happiest place on Earth is facing growing criticism for becoming one of the most expensive.

A Florida father is speaking out after a one-day visit to Orlando's Walt Disney World with his wife and three children cost nearly $1,400 – a price he says may not be worth it.

"It started with the ticket purchase, and then it ran right into the parking, and then it just was like a cash cow for the rest of the day," small business owner Craig Stowell told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday alongside his daughter, Kendall.

In a video that quickly went viral, Stowell broke down the cost of the trip: $30 for parking, $974 for five tickets using a Florida resident discount, and more than $245 for dinner. By the end of the day, the total had reached nearly $1,400.

"Trying to put a price tag versus value, what’s it worth?" Stowell said. "The lines were so long, so we’re already a thousand [dollars] deep into the park. Now we’re [going to] drop another $400 to get lighting passes."

Stowell added, "I don't [want to] say it this way, but if you do the average of cost per ride, it probably isn't really worth it."

Disney has increased prices in recent years. In 2024, the company raised the cost of single-day, single-park tickets for the 2025 season. Just recently, prices went up again for many 2026 dates. A one-day ticket to the Magic Kingdom now ranges from $139 to $199, depending on the day and season.

To skip long lines, guests can purchase a Lightning Lane Multi Pass for an additional $40 per person during top times, but it only applies to a select number of rides. The feature, once free, has become a common add-on cost for visitors trying to make the most of their day.

Stowell believes the company is favoring long-term guests who stay at Disney resorts over local families or day-trippers.

"Unfortunately, I don’t think those day-trippers are what Disney wants," he said. "They want you to never leave the park. They want you there for five days, and they want you to drop 10 grand. So, I think that one-day trip I’m actually being punished for it."

According to The Wall Street Journal, some Disney insiders have expressed concern that the company has become "addicted" to raising prices and may be approaching the limit of what middle-class families can afford. Internal surveys also reportedly show a decline in the number of guests planning return visits to both Walt Disney World and Disneyland since late 2023.

Despite the high price tag, Stowell said he didn’t expect the level of support his video would receive online.

"I kind of had a feeling it would go viral," he said. "It's very relatable. It's family-friendly. Disney's always a hot topic and we're all trying to pinch pennies."

"So, I kind of had an idea that people would be able to relate to it, just maybe not so much."