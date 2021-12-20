Expand / Collapse search
Florida AG on California Gov. Newsom's new crime plan: 'They're being forced to re-fund the police'

The plan by Newsom will allocate $300 million over 3 years to halt retail theft

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody reacted Monday on "Mornings with Maria" to California Governor Gavin Newsom's plan to curb skyrocketing smash and grab theft crimes in the state. 

DAS, RETAILERS SAY CALIFORNIA NEEDS TOUGHER RETAIL THEFT LAW

ASHLEY MOODY: Well, they’re being forced to refund the police if that’s actually where this money is going to go because they have no choice. The numbers are starting to come out in these cities and areas where you have extremely radical leadership both in a mayoral position or a prosecutor position, and it’s really like rotting fruit. You can’t tell right away as it’s starting to rot from the inside, but when you see it on the outside and when you start seeing murder rates skyrocket, in LA over 50% in Chicago over 50%, you have to start doing something about it. 

