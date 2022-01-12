Fed should partner with private sector to leverage blockchain technology: Chamber of Digital Commerce founder

Expand / Collapse search
Federal Reserve

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Perianne Boring reacted to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's change of tune when asked whether cryptocurrencies and a central bank digital currencues would be able to coexist. 

FED CHAIR NOMINEE GRILLED OVER JOBS, INFLATION AT CONFIRMATION HEARING

PERIANNE BORING: Well, there are hundreds of billions of dollars of stablecoin's that are already in circulation in the crypto economy today. The Fed is behind at the end of the day when it comes to developing a blockchain strategy and really understanding how the Fed is going to play and the global CBDC ecosystems. The best approach for the Fed is to partner with the private sector to leverage the technology that has already been developed and is already in use today. I think this is really a positive signal, and it also shows that there is truly an opportunity for the US To continue to take a lead in the blockchain ecosystem. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

