Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Media
Published

Experts warn Federal Reserve has 'frozen up' the American dream with 'incompetence'

Trump advisor Peter Navarro calls Fed policy 'a disaster' as central bank cuts rate by 25 basis points

close
White House Senior Counselor for trade and manufacturing Peter Navarro praises President Donald Trump’s TikTok deal, calls for deeper Fed cuts, defends his imprisonment as political and urges DOJ, FBI accountability. video

Navarro blasts Fed, says rates should drop 50 points: ‘Powell has been a disaster’

White House Senior Counselor for trade and manufacturing Peter Navarro praises President Donald Trump’s TikTok deal, calls for deeper Fed cuts, defends his imprisonment as political and urges DOJ, FBI accountability.

As the Federal Reserve revealed its latest rate decision Wednesday, a Trump administration senior counselor blasted the central bank for keeping the American Dream out of reach, as other experts reacted to the cut.

"We're a hundred basis points, at least, over where we should be," Trump senior counselor for trade and manufacturing Peter Navarro said on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday. "That's disequilibrium. It hurts our trade balance. It hurts everybody who's trying to get a mortgage. It's frozen up the housing market."

"It should be 50 [basis points cut] today, and it should be another 50 at the next meeting. That's where it should be," he continued.

The Fed announced its first interest rate cut of the year Wednesday afternoon despite signs of tariffs pushing inflation higher amid rising concerns about the labor market. The 25 basis-point cut lowered the benchmark federal funds target range to 4% to 4.25%.

REAL ESTATE VETERAN WARNS ‘HOPELESSNESS’ IN HOUSING MARKET THREATENS THE AMERICAN DREAM

Markets had priced in a cut, with the CME FedWatch tool showing a 96% chance of a 25-basis-point cut and a 4% probability of a larger 50-basis-point cut.

US homes with American flags and Jerome Powell

Politicians and real estate experts alike reveal what they want to see from the Fed in its latest rate decision, and how it impacts America's housing market. (Getty Images)

At the same time, the Trump administration is reportedly weighing a declaration of a national housing emergency, which has been fueled by high rates, red tape and rising construction costs.

Other experts and politicians also called for a 50 basis point cut, like Senate Banking Committee Chair Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Miami-based Douglas Elliman agent and managing director Joe Azar.

"In the brokerage community, we would love to see a rate cut anywhere from a quarter to a half-point. Ideally, a half a point, and things have picked up over the last two weeks," Azar told Fox News Digital. "I think you'll see a jolt in the real estate market if we get a cut this afternoon."

"If you get this cut today… for an end user, depending on the profile and the type of loan they're taking, that is drastic because, overall, it's going to help the buyer to save more money and their spending power," Azar continued.

close
Douglas Elliman agent and managing director Joe Azar speaks with Fox News Digital about why Miami homeowners are delisting their properties faster than anywhere else in America. video

Miami real estate expert quells fears around a surge in home delistings

Douglas Elliman agent and managing director Joe Azar speaks with Fox News Digital about why Miami homeowners are delisting their properties faster than anywhere else in America.

Buyers and sellers aren't solely focused on rate cuts either, the Douglas Elliman broker argued: "A lot of my clients are also looking at the 10-year Treasury yield and also the five-year… what I think the Fed is trying to do is cut the short-term rates, which, what I will tell you, will affect the [adjustable-rate mortgage] loans."

"I talked to [Fed Board governor Stephen Miran] about two really important things," Sen. Scott said on a call with Fox News Digital. "The independence of the Fed, [and] sharing the president's vision for what moves our economy forward."

"The president has done such a good job of moving our country forward," Scott added. "What else does he need? One big thing – I think a lower interest rate."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
Former Treasury Undersecretary David Malpass breaks down the Fed’s expected rate cut, warns high rates are hurting small businesses and mortgages and weighs in on US-China trade talks on 'Mornings with Maria.' video

Markets watch Fed decision closely as Malpass flags risk for small businesses, mortgage holders

Former Treasury Undersecretary David Malpass breaks down the Fed’s expected rate cut, warns high rates are hurting small businesses and mortgages and weighs in on US-China trade talks on 'Mornings with Maria.'

Navarro called the Fed’s trajectory under Chairman Jerome Powell "a disaster," arguing that Powell and Democrats are making "partisan decisions."

"People talk about [how] an attack on Powell's an attack on Fed independence. It's not, it's Fed incompetence," he said.

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business' Eric Revell and Preston Mizell contributed to this report.