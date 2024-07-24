Ex-NYSE CEO says Biden’s 'quick' departure, Harris’ rise is 'reminiscent' of iconic 'Godfather' scene

After quickly securing her role as the Democratic presidential candidate after Biden’s ousting, former NYSE CEO Dick Grasso is comparing Kamala Harris’ rise to the iconic Sollozzo-McCluskey elimination scene in the film "The Godfather."

During his appearance on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Tuesday, the ex-NYSE CEO discussed the vice president’s, now Democratic presidential candidate, chances of securing the presidency in 2024.

"Now, there are a lot of people right now who say she's going to get a bump post what happened on Sunday, and obviously she's gotten a tremendous bump in terms of fundraising. But we're a long way from November," he expressed.

On Monday, the Harris campaign spotlighted that they hauled in $81 million in the 24 hours following Biden's decision to end his re-election bid and endorse the vice president to succeed him as the Democratic presidential nominee.

However, Grasso explained that Harris will have to successfully navigate the party’s liberal base in order to succeed.

"I think that the challenge for Vice President Harris is to come more to the center. And when she attempts to do that, we’ll begin to understand how much of an influence the extreme left is going to have on her," he said.

But as people try to "paint" Harris as a San Francisco liberal, Grasso said that the vice president is much "broader" than that.

"She understands job creation. As a result of the innovation in the technology that comes out of that valley," he explained.

"If she’s going to be a very serious contender for the presidency, she has got to tamper down a lot of the extreme movement on the left, because our economy right now is kind of saying that she will do that," he continued.

The former NYSE chief is "hopeful" that if Harris earns the presidency, she will pick a Treasury secretary that can be "pro-consumer and pro-business at the same time."

"That will, no doubt aggravate the far-left," Grasso said while describing the skills Harris’ potential Treasury secretary should possess.

"The vice president has got to reach out to the other side of the aisle. She's got to reach out to the business community. She's got to reassure people that this is the greatest economy. This nation is the greatest producer of wealth, not just for the people at the very top, but from the bottom up. And that she is going to be a conduit to that continuing," he said.

Despite Harris’ appeal to the far-left, Grasso advises Trump not to "take her lightly."



"People back in '92 took Bill Clinton lightly, and you know what happened then," Grasso stressed.

