Ex-NYPD detective suggests police officers be trained in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu as part of reform movement

Amidst a push to defund the police, and a rise in violent crime across the United States, and many law enforcement officers backing away from the use of force, former NYPD detective Angel Maysonet suggested that police forces implement defense training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) Wednesday on "Making Money with Charles Payne."

"I think Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, BJJ, would be very helpful if they trained police officers in BJJ," he said. "When I was a police officer in the ‘90s on the street, I was able to use force. Now police officers are afraid to use force, or to punch somebody in the face when they need to be punched."

MORALE IS CLEARLY LOW AMONG LAW ENFORCEMENT, FORMER DC POLICE DETECTIVE SAYS

"If you teach these officers grappling techniques, and they don’t have to use force and grapple with people, that would be helpful."

Maysonet expressed that there’s "always room for improvement" in police work including training in more efficient de-escalation techniques.

The ex-cop debunked the left’s anti-police rhetoric which paints law enforcement officials as "demons," and clarified that the only thing officers target are criminals. Maysonet argued this blurred narrative has only made matters worse.

"If you make enemies with your police, you’re going to make friends with your criminals," he said. "Painting police as racist occupiers who target people of color is just a lie. And you have politicians who aren’t held accountable for their anti-police rhetoric."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If this anti-police, defund the police movement continues, guess what’s going to suffer? Police training."