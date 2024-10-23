Ex-Chrysler CEO slams Biden-Harris admin for another 'deceptively correct comment' on EVs

As presidential frontrunners Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump draw stark contrasts in their prospective energy plans, one former automotive executive warns the Biden-Harris record on electric vehicles (EVs) will continue on.

"I think the EV ‘mandate,’ while they say that's not the case, it's just another deceptively correct comment coming out of this administration," former Chrysler and the Home Depot Chairman and CEO Bob Nardelli said on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Tuesday.

"They say they aren't mandating EVs," he added, "but they are saying that by 2035 you can only produce or buy an EV. So it's the same point."

Fox News Digital recently examined Harris’ record and involvement with the electric vehicle push and programs amid her vice presidency, and found the Democrat has had a heavy hand in promoting the end to traditional gas-powered vehicles.

Stretching back to her Senate career, Harris was one of the original co-signers of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Edward Markey’s, D-Mass., 2019 Green New Deal legislation, which worked to establish a blueprint to shift the nation to 100% "clean energy" by 2040. The measure failed in the Senate.

Additionally, after the Biden-Harris ticket won the 2020 election, Harris continued spearheading climate change initiatives, most notably taking charge of the Clean School Bus program. The administration has also vowed to ensure 50% of car sales are electric by 2030.

"I think there's an evolution that will take place, but they're trying to create a revolution," Nardelli criticized.

"Who benefits from all of this?" he further posited. "If you look at the average age of the car part, the number of cars on the road today, 296 million, it's gone from 10 years [old] to over 12 years… So the consumer is saying, ‘Hey, I don't want an EV. I'll keep what I have.’ And certainly the car part companies are doing quite well out of this."

The auto expert and former exec also claimed that the resale value on EVs is "minuscule" compared to new vehicle price tags and more affordably appraised gas-powered cars.

"And then you hear a lot about the charging stations. So if you put a 110 [volt] charger in your house, it's about eight hours to get a full charge, and you're going to pay $7,000 to get it hooked up," Nardelli said.

Though President Biden is no longer seeking re-election and Harris recently told Fox News’ Bret Baier that her presidency "will not" be an extension of Biden’s, her campaign website’s issues tab mentions her plans to "build the industries of the future while creating high-quality union jobs in the electric vehicle and battery supply chains."

Fox News’ Emma Colton contributed to this report.