Elton John hosting coronavirus benefit ‘FOX presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America’

Elton John is hosting a “living room” concert aimed at bolstering American spirits during the coronavirus crisis and saluting those on the front lines, iHeartMedia and FOX said Wednesday in a joint statement.

Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, the Backstreet Boys, Tim McGraw and Billie Joe Armstrong are scheduled to take part in the event airing at 9-10 p.m. EDT Sunday, March 29 on FOX TV and on iHeartMedia radio stations.

The artists will be filmed with cell phones, cameras and audio equipment in their homes “to ensure the health and safety of all involved,” according to a statement. The event will take the time slot that was to belong to the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which became part of a wave of public-event postponements and cancellations because of the pandemic.

Besides performances, the commercial-free concert will honor health professionals, first responders and others who are “putting their lives in harm’s way to help their neighbors and fight the spread of the virus,” the media companies said.

Viewers will be asked to support two of the charitable organizations aiding victims and first responders during the pandemic: Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The concert will be simulcast on FOX Business Network Sunday night as FOX offers the event across all of its linear and digital platforms to help bolster the reach of the "commercial-free special’s charitable component."

Last week, Fox Corporation announced it would provide everyone in America unlimited free access to Fox News Channel and FOX Television Stations during the coronavirus pandemic.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

FOX Entertainment is a unit of Fox Corporation which is the parent company of FOX Business and Fox News Channel.