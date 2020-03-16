Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Rich & Famous

Elton John postpones tour: A look at concerts on hold

This is how the entertainment industry reacted to the spread of the coronavirus

Associated Press
close
Elton John was forced to cut his show in New Zealand short after trying to push through the performing while suffering from walking pneumonia.video

Elton John cuts New Zealand performance short after falling ill

Elton John was forced to cut his show in New Zealand short after trying to push through the performing while suffering from walking pneumonia.

NEW YORK — Cancellations and postponements in the entertainment industry continue to mount as the world reacts to the new coronavirus spreading globally.

Continue Reading Below

Elton John and the Foo Fighters announced cancellations Monday for upcoming performances, joining other artists like The Who, Blake Shelton and Dan + Shay.

CORONAVIRUS COULD IMPACT SPORTS FOR LONGER THAN ANTICIPATED

Last week, late night TV shows went on hiatus, museums closed and Broadway went dark.

Here's a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry reacted to the spread of the coronavirus, which most people recover from but can cause severe illness in the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

In a Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Elton John performs "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" nominated for the award for best original song from "Rocketman" at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

MUSIC SLOWS

Elton John is postponing part of his North American tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. The superstar said Monday that the March 26 through May 2 shows of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will be rescheduled. Tour performances for May 22 through July 8 remain as scheduled.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl says he didn't cancel shows when he broke his leg —and performed from a wheel chair onstage — but he must postpone his band's tour because of the coronavirus. The rocker wrote Monday on Twitter  that "playing a gig with a sock full of broken bones is one thing, but playing a show when YOUR health and safety is in jeopardy is another." The band has postponed April dates of its Van Tour 2020, and says "information on the May dates will be forthcoming."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS