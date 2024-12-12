Elon Musk's mom on her son spending a lot of time with Trump: 'They do get along well'

Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, is revealing more details about her son and President-elect Trump’s relationship as they spend more time together ahead of Inauguration Day next month.

"They do get along well," Maye told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" on Thursday.

"I think Trump just likes someone he can completely trust who doesn't have any alternative motives," she continued.

Her son, Elon, has been making more official appearances with the president-elect and even on Capitol Hill as the Tesla, SpaceX and Neuralink founder has been tapped for the first-ever Department of Government Efficiency co-chair position.

Recent photos of Elon and Trump have gone viral, including a Mar-a-Lago Thanksgiving dinner, being together for SpaceX rocket launches and even a UFC heavyweight match.

On the Thanksgiving holiday specifically, Maye noted that Elon and Trump’s son Barron bonded over out-of-this-world exploration.

"At the Thanksgiving dinner, Barron and Elon were talking planets," she said. "[Barron's] 18 years old. They were discussing all the different planets and why Mars is the best place to start a new civilization. And I was very impressed with him, too."

Maye claimed her son wants "to do good things" for America, and that Trump has been "honest and open" about his executive proposals.

"I think Trump just wants everything to be honest and open so that you know where your tax dollars are going. He's not going to be mean to people," Maye said. "When I see him, he just seems happy that he can make changes that will improve the [lives] of Americans… I think we're all going to be happier."

As her son has evolved closer to Trump himself, so has Maye, who claimed to be in the process of "meeting many of the Trump family."

But there’s one first family member she looks most forward to getting to know better.

"Everyone is delightful, kind, sweet, generous, interesting and soft-spoken, which is interesting because, as politicians, you can talk loud," she pointed out. "And I've met Melania. I'm looking forward to spending more time with her, too."