Elon Musk says Lucasfilm president is 'more deadly than the Death Star' for handling of 'Star Wars' franchise

Elon Musk branded Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy as "super bigoted against men" after the release of "The Acolyte," which features an all-female witch coven, on Disney+.

"She’s more deadly than the Death Star!" Musk wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in response to a post with images of Empire death machines that labeled Kennedy as the "Franchise Killer."

Kennedy has spoken about the "terrifying" level of expectation of spearheading big franchises like "Star Wars." She told The New York Times in May that the "male-dominated" fan base can make it difficult for women, like "The Acolyte" director Leslye Headland, to step into their roles.

‘STAR WARS’ CREATOR SLAMS CRITICS WHO COMPLAIN SAGA ISN’T DIVERSE ENOUGH: ‘MOST OF THE PEOPLE ARE ALIENS’

"Operating within these giant franchises now, with social media and the level of expectation — it’s terrifying. I think Leslye has struggled a little bit with it," Kennedy told the Times. "I think a lot of the women who step into Star Wars struggle with this a bit more. Because of the fan base being so male dominated, they sometimes get attacked in ways that can be quite personal."

"Makes sense — hard to make something fans like when you hate your fanbase," an X post by The Rabbit Hole read in response to Kennedy, to which Musk replied Saturday, "Kathleen Kennedy is super bigoted against men."

A Parrot Analytics survey of "Star Wars" fans showed that many of its titles have a "70% or greater" share of male viewership, Yahoo reported .

'STAR WARS' STAR CARRIE FISHER’S FRIEND GRIFFIN DUNNE MAKES STUNNING CLAIM ABOUT HOW SHE LOST HER VIRGINITY

Headland is the "first out queer person to create a ‘Star Wars’ property," as "Them" described.

"The Acolyte," which includes " lesbian space witches ," has garnered criticism for its "woke" propaganda, getting a 13% average audience score on "Rotten Tomatoes."

"The Acolyte" features witches in an all-female coven who mysteriously create female offspring — Mae and Osha — both played by Amandla Stenberg, who identifies as nonbinary.

After criticism, Stenberg released a music video featuring lyrics that say, "White people crying was the goal," "they spinning woke, bastardize it and appropriate it," and "the desperation of oppressors is rising."

STAR WARS FANS BOLSTER THEIR LIGHTSABER DUELING SKILLS AT REAL-LIFE JEDI ACADEMY IN MEXICO CITY

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Actress Gina Carano's employment by Lucasfilm ended in 2021 after her role in "Star Wars" spinoff "The Mandalorian" when some of her social media posts, one of which compared the American political temperature to Nazi Germany, drew attention.

She sued Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Co., alleging wrongful termination and discrimination.