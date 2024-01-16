Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk quoted by pro-life diaper company in new Times Square ad: 'Having children is saving the world'

EveryLife is launching its 'Make More Babies' campaign ahead of March for Life

EXCLUSIVE - A pro-life diaper company is quoting X owner Elon Musk as part of its new ad campaign featuring a billboard in Times Square. 

EveryLife has officially kicked off its "Make More Babies" campaign on Wednesday in the heart of the Big Apple ahead of Saturday's March for Life in Washington, D.C. 

The two-part billboard features a post Musk made in September reading, "Having children is saving the world."

The ad will run 30 minutes straight on Wednesday and have regular appearances over the next five days. 

EveryLife billboard

The pro-life diaper company EveryLife is quoting Elon Musk in Times Square billboard ahead of Saturday's March for Life. (Courtesy of EveryLife  / Fox News)

The billboard is also accompanied by a video ad combating what EveryLife calls "population control ideologies" that have been pushed in recent years, specifically as a progressive solution to slow down the effects of climate change

"There's a profound need for more children in the world, and EveryLife is here to take a bold stance that we disagree with population control ideologies," EveryLife co-founder and president Sarah Gabel Seifert said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Our 'Make More Babies' campaign isn't just about promoting our brand — it's a powerful affirmation of our core conviction that every child is a gift, deserving love, protection, and support. No other diaper company will speak out and say the same."

Elon Musk

Elon Musk posted on X in September, "Having children is saving the world." (Getty Images / Getty Images)

EveryLife is a financial partner of the pro-life group Live Action and will be participating in the upcoming March for Life. The rally takes place around the anniversary each year of the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide; the decision was overturned in 2022, and access to abortion depends on individual states.

The diaper and wipes company launched in July 2023 as a direct-to-consumer baby brand. According to its website, pro-life organizations and nonprofits can receive a 25% discount on its products.

The values listed on EveryLife's website include "celebrate life," "stand with integrity, "champion parenthood" and "rooted in faith."