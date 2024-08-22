Economy eating away at historic Chicago sandwich shop

Just a few blocks from the Democratic National Convention sits the 90-year-old Moon's Sandwich Shop, a local business that had made it through the Great Depression and COVID-19 is now struggling to keep its doors open.

FOX Business' Kelly Saberi went to the generational shop and spoke with owner Jim Radek about the recent economic issues the business has faced.

"The old adage used to be 4 to 1. When it costs you what it costs you, you mark it up four times. So, if it cost me, just for the sake of argument, $10 a pound for corned beef and I sell a half a pound a sandwich – that's $5. The sandwich should actually be $20, but it's not," owner Jim Radek, who has owned the shop for over 40 years, told Saberi on Thursday.

Radek went on to explain that the neighborhood his shop is located in was considered a "food dessert" up until recently, when a grocery store emerged across the street. Moon's Sandwich Shop has been a large supplier of food for residents in the area, but rising costs have placed an unprecedented hardship on his business.

With the well-being of the community in mind, Radek has hesitated to spike his shop's food prices. However, Radek has admitted that it is difficult to keep prices down when the cost of goods continues to fluctuate.

Rising wages are also putting a strain on Radek's business. Chicago's minimum wage is currently at $16.20 per hour, which is up from $15.80 in 2023.

Radek invited politicians who are at the United Center, just blocks away, to come join him, have some conversation with his customers and enjoy a sandwich.