Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Media
Published

Economist believes US-China tariff truce could be the start of a financial revolution

Former Trump advisor Stephen Moore said such changes could trigger a 'domino effect'

close
Former Trump economic advisor Stephen Moore discusses the financial impact of President Donald Trump's tariff policy on 'Varney & Co.' video

Trump's China trade deal could trigger a 'domino effect,' economist says

Former Trump economic advisor Stephen Moore discusses the financial impact of President Donald Trump's tariff policy on 'Varney & Co.'

Stocks soared Monday amid news of a 90-day pause on U.S.-China tariffs, and former Trump economic advisor Stephen Moore believes it could be the start of a financial revolution.

"I'm not a big tariff guy. I'm much more in favor of free trade and lower tariffs," Moore said Monday on "Varney & Co." 

However, if Trump can "pull off" his effort to strike trade deals that benefit the U.S., Moore sees justification for the method.

"It looks right now like he's succeeding," he added, pointing to stocks.

Since the dawn of his second term, Trump has imposed various tariffs on trade partners in an effort to bring these partners to the negotiating table.

WHAT'S IN THE TRADE TRUCE WITH CHINA

Xi Jinping and Donald Trump with US, China flags

The U.S. and China have battled it out in a trade war that has seemingly cooled after a recent deal. (Photo by Dilara Irem Sancar/Anadolu / Getty Images)

China, which became targeted by Trump's most burdensome tariffs, reached a truce with the U.S. in an agreement announced Monday, signaling a 90-day cooling-off period that signals a temporary end to the longstanding trade war between the two superpowers.

U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports, which were jacked up to 145% last month as President Trump hiked tariffs on countries around the world, will be scaled down to 30%, with Beijing lowering its tariffs from a retaliatory 125% to just 10%.

COMMERCE SECRETARY SAYS MORE DEALS TO COME FOLLOWING US-UK TRADE AGREEMENT: 'GOING TO DRIVE OUR ECONOMY'

Steve Moore

Stephen Moore, visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation, speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, May 2, 2019.  (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

The deal came after a blockbuster agreement with the U.K. last week, something Moore emphasized before pivoting back to China.

"It looks like it's a dramatic reduction in tariffs on both sides of the Pacific with respect to the U.S. reducing our tariffs and China [reducing] theirs. If you get this domino effect, then you're going to see a lot more green on that screen over the next few weeks," he said, with the caveat that there are still many "choppy waters" to wade through.

"[The devil is in] the details of how these negotiations are going to proceed. But my God, what's the Dow up now, 3,000 points from its low point? By the way, this is pretty close to a high point, isn't it, on the Dow? We're pretty close to it."

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

close
'The Big Money Show' tackles the upcoming meeting between the Trump administration and China regarding tariffs and trade negotiations. video

US has China on a 'short rope,' Larry Kudlow analyzes

'The Big Money Show' tackles the upcoming meeting between the Trump administration and China regarding tariffs and trade negotiations.

The Dow rose with a thousand-point gain. The Nasdaq made a three-and-a-quarter percent gain, and the S&P 500 rose two and a half percent in light of the deal, all marking a strong start for Monday morning.

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinauser contributed to this report.