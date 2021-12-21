‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider on being conservative in Hollywood: ‘You can’t cancel me’

American actor John Schneider joined "Varney & Co." Tuesday to discuss the downside of being a conservative in a liberal-dominated entertainment industry and how focusing on an independent path can lead to success outside Hollywood.

"I like to say, you can’t cancel me. I quit," Schneider explained when asked about being a conservative and actor.

In recent years, the two entities have failed to coexist in the industry as political ideologies and cancel culture continues to divide the business.

The decision to go against the political grain in the TV business could be costly for actors and actresses trying to find success in the industry.

"You don’t really lose a role. You’re just not looked at. You’re not considered for something," the actor told FOX Business host Stuart Varney.

Known for his role as "Bo Duke" on "The Dukes of Hazzard," that aired on CBS from 1979 to 1985, Schneider decided to "brush the dust of Hollywood off his feet in 2011."

Since "leaving" the high-profile industry, Schneider and his wife have made their own way as successful independent filmmakers and musicians.

The couple also re-opened the doors to their Louisiana drive in theater, "Stars N’ Cars," after it was severely damaged by Hurricane Ida.

"We make our own. I don’t believe in complaining about a system that you still currently use," "The Dukes of Hazzard" star told FOX Business.

Despite the accomplishments achieved while being in Hollywood, Schneider explained the importance of starting "your own" instead of "complaining" about the state of the industry.

"If you are going to complain about the powers that be in Hollywood, what you really need to have already done is pick up your little shovel and your little bucket and leave their sandbox and start your own."