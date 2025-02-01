Donald Trump has stopped America’s DEI ‘scandal,’ JD Vance says in exclusive interview

Vice President J.D. Vance spoke about what he and President Trump believe contributed to the deadly mid-air collision over Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport this week in an exclusive interview set to air on Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures."

In one of his first TV interviews since becoming the 50th Vice President of the United States last month, Vance spoke to host Maria Bartiromo about Trump’s second-term agenda as well as the major crises the administration has had to tackle only days into the presidency – including the deadly plane crash that claimed 67 lives earlier this week.

"There is a very direct connection between the policies of the last administration and short-staffed air traffic controllers. That has to stop," Vance told Bartiromo. The interview will air at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel, and at 11 a.m. ET on Fox Business Network.

Bartiromo asked Vance about Trump mentioning progressive DEI policies in relation to the crash between an American Airlines flight and an Army Black Hawk helicopter that crossed its flight path on Wednesday night.

In a Thursday press conference concerning the crash, Trump targeted DEI standards at the Federal Aviation Administration as contributing the crash, stating, "We have to have our smartest people. It doesn't matter what they look like, how they speak, who they are. What matters is intellect, talent. The word 'talent.' They have to be talented geniuses. We can't have regular people doing that job. They won't be able to do it."

Bartiromo gave Vance a chance to elaborate on Trump's statements.

"So the president's been very clear about this. This is not saying that the person who was at the controls is a DEI hire. But let's just say, first of all, we should investigate everything, but let's just say the person at the controls didn't have enough staffing around him or her because we were turning people away because of DEI reasons," he told the host.

The vice president also slammed the media for grilling Trump over his suggestion. "And by the way, it's so funny to me the media has picked up on this. Not you, of course, Maria, but others have picked up on this. The president made very clear that he wasn't blaming anybody, but he was being very explicit about the fact that DEI policies have led our air traffic controllers to be short-staffed."

"That is a scandal. Thankfully, it's a scandal that the president has stopped," Vance added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bartiromo asked Vance what his political ambitions are after the vice presidency. "You're one of the youngest vice presidents that we've ever seen in the history of our country. Are you expecting to run for president in three and a half years?"

"Maria, you're the first person who's asked me that," Vance replied. Viewers can catch Vance’s full answer when it premieres on "Sunday Morning Futures" tomorrow.