Donald Trump decries country being 'poisoned' by illegal immigration as Hurricane Helene victims suffer

Former President Trump slammed the Biden administration's Hurricane Helene relief efforts , as DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warns that FEMA does not have enough funding for hurricane season while pushing back on claims that cash is being directed toward helping illegal migrants.

"It's not understandable," Trump told "Kudlow" on Friday. "We now have no money that was supposed to be used for tragedy, for hurricanes, and this was a tragic hurricane. This was maybe the worst hurricane we've ever had, and he's got no money. We said, 'What happened to all the money?’ They were given billions for this. He spent it on illegal migrants coming into the country."

Majorkas said Wednesday that the agency is "meeting the moment," but is still seeking a "stable source of supply."

"We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have. We are expecting another hurricane hitting. FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season."

DHS denied the repeated claim Thursday night about funds for hurricane recovery being given to illegal migrants.

"These claims are completely false," DHS said in a statement. "As Secretary Mayorkas said, FEMA has the necessary resources to meet the immediate needs associated with Hurricane Helene and other disasters. The Shelter and Services Program (SSP) is a completely separate, appropriated grant program that was authorized and funded by Congress and is not associated in any way with FEMA’s disaster-related authorities or funding streams."

Trump, however, told FOX Business host Larry Kudlow the country is being "poisoned" by illegal immigration.

"Our country is being poisoned. Our country is being ruined. It's being ruined by these people. They took billions of dollars and used it for settlements of people that came in, many of which are criminals," he said. "The people in North Carolina and South Carolina and Georgia and Florida, Virginia, Tennessee — there's no money for them... How about when they let them come in and stay in hotels and our veterans are sleeping outside of the main door to the hotel? They're watching migrants go into a hotel and sleep in a suite, and they're sitting on the sidewalk — and our veterans, they're our great veterans."

Trump shredded the administration’s leadership and claimed that Democrats want illegal migrants on the voter rolls.

"This is the worst president in history," he said. "This is the worst administration in history, and she's worse than him, and actually — it's going to be hard to say this, because he's pretty bad — she's actually less bright than he is. She has no clue what the hell she's doing. That's why she never does an interview. She never does a press conference because she can't talk."

The former president also praised his running mate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, following his debate against Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn.