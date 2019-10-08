Don Johnson "kicking around some thoughts" on "Miami Vice" revival

“Hawaii Five-O” and “Magnum P.I” are two reboots of ‘80s-era shows that have drawn a following, and another landmark show could be joining the party.

Don Johnson, in an interview with British network ITV, said that a revival of “Miami Vice” could be coming soon.

“We’re kicking around some thoughts,” Johnson said. “Amazingly enough, it’s come back around. It seems like they’ve run out of good ideas for shows. They’re going to the well."

When he was asked point-blank by the hosts if he would do it, Johnson coyly said, “maybe...”

The original series, known for its distinctly 80’s fashion, aired on NBC from 1984 to 1989, and starred Johnson as Detective James Crockett and Philip Michael Thomas as Detective Ricardo Tubbs.

“Miami Vice” was innovative in many ways, starting with its unprecedented $1.3 million-per-episode to produce – by comparison an average hourly show cost $800K to produce. Its music score led it to become the first television show to be produced in stereo. Advertising was very expensive during its run, as it cost $150,000 to $200,00 for a 30-second commercial.

This franchise has already been rebooted once, with the 2006 movie remake that starred Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx. That production had a budget‎ of ‎$135 million but only took in ‎$163.8 million.

There also were discussions of a new television remake a couple years ago from the team behind the “The Fast and the Furious” franchise. Vin Diesel’s production company, One Race Television, teamed up with Chris Morgan Productions on the project, but it is no longer in development.

It made sense that a team known for an a race car movie (and its unending sequels) would want to revive a show that was identified by its cars. At the end of 2014, one of the two 1986 Ferrari Testarossas used in the third, fourth and fifth seasons of the TV series “Miami Vice” was up for sale on eBay for a cool $1,750,000.

That wasn’t the only thing you could get from the show on eBay. The real boat from the show - the 38-foot Wellcraft Scarab KV – was on the auction website earlier this year with a Buy-It-Now price of $20 million. The buyer will also receive Ferrari Daytona replica – the last one built for the show. While this replica built for the show is priceless, by comparison, a real Ferarri Daytona Spyder could easily grab $1 million by itself, but this is replica was built specifically for the show.

One thing that can be bought much cheaper to be ready for the show’s revival are bright colored sports coats and t-shirts to look just like Crockett and Tubbs.