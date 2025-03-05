Disney lays off nearly 200 employees with ABC News severely impacted

Disney’s ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks will lay off just under 200 employees on Wednesday, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

The cuts represent nearly 6% of the total ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks workforce. The majority of the impacted staffers are from ABC News, according to a source with knowledge of the headcount reduction.

Affected ABC News members, many of whom are based in New York, started learning their fate early on Wednesday.

"20/20" and "Nightline" will consolidate operations into one group, with jobs being lost as a result. This comes after it was announced last fall that all ABC News’ long-form units would eventually fall under one leadership structure.

ABC News is combining production teams for all three hours of programming branded as "Good Morning America" into one unit overseen by Simone Swink. The program’s third hour, "GMA3," previously had its own production staff.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the layoffs, added that Disney is also shuttering 538, a date-driven political site that had about 15 staffers. Fox News Digital has confirmed Disney is winding down the 538 brand and will offer polling and political data analysis under ABC News going forward.

ABC will also merge digital and social operations, integrating digital editorial and social teams with news-gathering, shows and owned stations.

As part of the ongoing organizational shift, Seni Tienabeso was recently named to the new role of vice president of ABC News Live and some specialized units.

ABC News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.