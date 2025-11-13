Disney ditches 'diversity' and 'DEI' in business report for the first time since 2019

Disney removed the terms "diversity" and "DEI" from its annual business report for the first time in five years Thursday morning.

In the company's 2025 Form 10-K filed after its recent Q4 meeting, the words "diversity," "inclusion," "DEI" or "diversity, equity and inclusion," appeared zero times. While the term "equity" appeared about 130 times, it was only used in a financial context.

By contrast, the company's 2024 SEC filing included a dedicated section on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI).

"Our DEI objectives are to build and sustain teams that reflect the life experiences of our audiences, while employing and supporting a diverse array of voices in our creative and production teams," the 2024 report read.

Initiatives under that DEI section included programs to engage "creative executives from underrepresented backgrounds" and "over 100 employee-led groups which represent and support the diverse communities that make up our global workforce."

Earlier this year, Disney also removed two of its DEI programs, "Reimagine Tomorrow" and "The Disney Look," from its 2024 SEC 10-K report. The "Reimagine Tomorrow" program came under controversy after a 2022 meeting the program hosted featured a Disney executive touting her "not at all secret gay agenda."

"On my little pocket of Proud Family Disney TVA, the showrunners were super welcoming… our leadership over there has been super welcoming to my not-at-all-secret gay agenda… they’re going hard… I don’t have to be afraid to have these two characters kiss in the background. I was just, wherever I could, adding queerness," executive producer Latoya Raveneau said at the time.

Though Disney has been shifting away from DEI initiatives, corporate stockholders voted in favor of continuing the company's participation in the Human Rights Campaign’s (HRC) corporate equality index in March.

The HRC is described as a "national benchmarking tool on corporate polices, practices, and benefits pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer employees." Disney most recently earned a top rating of 100 for this year’s index.

Business Insider also reported last month that Disney hosted its first "Global Belonging Week," which featured several references to "belonging" and "inclusion" without including the word "diversity."