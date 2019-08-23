Disney announces 'She Hulk,' 'High School Musical' series & more for Disney Plus at D23

The 2019 D23, Disney’s ultimate fan event, did not disappoint as a full lineup of new shows was announced for the new Disney+ streaming service with lots of familiar names along with a few surprises.

Continue Reading Below

It was during the Disney Plus Showcase at opening night of the expo that die-hard Disney fans were simply overwhelmed with trailer drops for, "The Lady and the Tramp," "The Mandalorian," "Noelle," "Encore!" and "The World According to Jeff Goldblum."

Theses exciting trailers came alongside announcements for "Monsters at Work," and three big new shows from Marvel Studios: "Ms. Marvel," "Moon Knight" and "She Hulk," all slated to stream on Disney’s new service Disney Plus.

A remake of the classic series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," also excited fans attending the conference.

Advertisement

If “The Mandalorian” trailer was not enough to get Star Wars fans geeked-up, Disney also announced another disturbance in the force, “Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in an untitled series for #Disney Plus,” reads the tweet from @DisneyD23.

D23 kicked off on August 23 with a bang, with a performance from Christina Aguilera, followed by an appearance from Tony Stark, aka, Robert Downey Jr.. The convention for fans is slated to run August 25th, at the Anaheim Convention Center next door to Disneyland.

While most of the new content announced will be available to stream for fans on November 12th when the new service launches, Disney also announced future projects, “The Muppets are headed to #DisneyPlus in a new unscripted short-form series, “Muppets Now,” coming to the platform in 2020,” said another tweet.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Fans of Lizzie McGuire can all rejoice, “This is what dreams are made of! @HilaryDuff is here to announce she is starring as an “older, wiser” Lizzie in the new series,” Disney tweeted in an unprecedented night of revelations.

At only $7 dollars a month, Disney's new online service is aimed at taking down Netflix and HBO Now, which both cost about twice the rate.