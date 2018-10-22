Discovery, PGA Tour to launch GOLFTV video streaming in 2019

Discovery and the PGA Tour announced on Monday they will launch an international video streaming service next year, part of the media giant’s $2 billion bet on golf.

Continue Reading Below

GOLFTV will offer 2,000 hours of live golf each year, in addition to on-demand programs. The digital network’s live coverage will include nearly 150 tournaments, including the Players Championship, the Presidents Cup and the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Discovery said GOLFTV is scheduled to launch outside the U.S. on Jan. 1, 2019.

“Our long-term goal is to create a must-have experience that truly enhances the way global fans watch, play and engage with the game every day,” Alex Kaplan, president and general manager of Discovery Golf, said in a statement. “With work well underway, our carefully considered plans will allow us to continually enhance GOLFTV as we roll-out and further develop the product.”

In June, Discovery reached a 12-year deal to manage the PGA Tour’s international multi-platform rights, including traditional TV.

Advertisement

Media markets will be added to GOLFTV as existing rights deals expire. GOLFTV will first be available in Australia, Canada, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Portugal, Russia and Spain in 2019. GOLFTV will replace PGA Tour Live outside the U.S.

Discovery, known for its namesake cable channel, also owns Animal Planet, TLC and Eurosport, among other networks. Earlier this year, Discovery completed its acquisition of HGTV and Food Network parent Scripps Networks Interactive.