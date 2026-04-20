Dem lawmaker says Americans ‘getting fleeced at the pump,’ pushes oil export ban amid Iran tensions

Rising tensions in the Middle East are spilling into domestic energy policy debates as lawmakers weigh how global conflict is hitting Americans at the pump. With oil markets reacting to instability around the Strait of Hormuz, concerns over supply disruptions are now colliding with questions about whether U.S. energy policy serves domestic consumers first.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., joined FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria" to argue that the current crisis underscores what he sees as a fundamental policy flaw: continuing to export U.S. oil while prices rise at home.

When Bartiromo pointed to his legislation aimed at stopping U.S. oil exports during the Iran conflict and pressed him on why he supported that move, Khanna framed the issue as prioritizing domestic supply.

"Maria, it's common sense. Why would we be sending our oil overseas when Americans are getting fleeced at the pump… We should have our oil supply for Americans… That would bring down the price," Khanna said.

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The debate comes as oil flows through one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes face disruptions, amplifying price volatility and renewing scrutiny over U.S. export policy first loosened nearly a decade ago. Critics argue exports strengthen global energy influence, while others say they disconnect domestic production from consumer relief.

Bartiromo pushed back, noting that the U.S. has been producing oil at high levels and questioning whether restricting exports would address the broader energy picture.

"This was a giveaway in 2015 to the big oil companies… It was good for them… Not good for the average consumer," Khanna added.

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The exchange reflects a broader divide over energy policy as global supply disruptions put pressure on prices while policymakers debate whether exports strengthen U.S. influence abroad or limit relief at home.

Bartiromo also pressed Khanna on the broader strategy toward Iran, questioning how diplomacy would prevent the country from developing a nuclear weapon and whether Tehran could be trusted.

"The American people are tired of it. They want people who are going to be team America. They want to bring gas prices down here and care about our nation and get us out of these wars," he said.