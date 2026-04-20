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Dem lawmaker says Americans ‘getting fleeced at the pump,’ pushes oil export ban amid Iran tensions

The California Democrat frames the debate as part of wider frustration over prioritizing global strategy over stability

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Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to debate the escalating U.S.-Iran conflict, clash over oil exports and gas prices, and challenge President Donald Trump’s strategy as tensions surge in the Strait of Hormuz. video

Trump tells Maria ‘deal will be signed tonight’ as tensions explode in Strait of Hormuz

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to debate the escalating U.S.-Iran conflict, clash over oil exports and gas prices, and challenge President Donald Trump’s strategy as tensions surge in the Strait of Hormuz.

Rising tensions in the Middle East are spilling into domestic energy policy debates as lawmakers weigh how global conflict is hitting Americans at the pump. With oil markets reacting to instability around the Strait of Hormuz, concerns over supply disruptions are now colliding with questions about whether U.S. energy policy serves domestic consumers first.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., joined FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria" to argue that the current crisis underscores what he sees as a fundamental policy flaw: continuing to export U.S. oil while prices rise at home.

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S&P Global Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin breaks down Iran tensions, oil market volatility, supply disruptions, and global energy risks on 'Mornings with Maria.' video

Oil shock looms as Iran tensions rise, Yergin warns of global fallout

S&P Global Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin breaks down Iran tensions, oil market volatility, supply disruptions, and global energy risks on 'Mornings with Maria.'

When Bartiromo pointed to his legislation aimed at stopping U.S. oil exports during the Iran conflict and pressed him on why he supported that move, Khanna framed the issue as prioritizing domestic supply.

"Maria, it's common sense. Why would we be sending our oil overseas when Americans are getting fleeced at the pump… We should have our oil supply for Americans… That would bring down the price," Khanna said.

TRUMP: ENERGY SECRETARY WRIGHT 'TOTALLY WRONG' ON DELAYED RETURN TO $3 GAS

The debate comes as oil flows through one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes face disruptions, amplifying price volatility and renewing scrutiny over U.S. export policy first loosened nearly a decade ago. Critics argue exports strengthen global energy influence, while others say they disconnect domestic production from consumer relief.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA)

U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) delivering remarks in Washington, D.C.  (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Bartiromo pushed back, noting that the U.S. has been producing oil at high levels and questioning whether restricting exports would address the broader energy picture.

"This was a giveaway in 2015 to the big oil companies… It was good for them… Not good for the average consumer," Khanna added.

OIL PRICES PLUNGE AFTER IRAN SAYS STRAIT OF HORMUZ OPEN FOR COMMERCIAL SHIPPING TRAFFIC

The exchange reflects a broader divide over energy policy as global supply disruptions put pressure on prices while policymakers debate whether exports strengthen U.S. influence abroad or limit relief at home.

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Lexington Institute vice president Rebecca Grant discusses the U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and analyzes U.S.-Iran talks on ‘Making Money.’ video

Iran is ‘feeling the pressure’: Rebecca Grant

Lexington Institute vice president Rebecca Grant discusses the U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and analyzes U.S.-Iran talks on ‘Making Money.’

Bartiromo also pressed Khanna on the broader strategy toward Iran, questioning how diplomacy would prevent the country from developing a nuclear weapon and whether Tehran could be trusted. 

"The American people are tired of it. They want people who are going to be team America. They want to bring gas prices down here and care about our nation and get us out of these wars," he said.

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