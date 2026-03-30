Delta CEO Ed Bastian rips lawmakers for 'lack of leadership' in DHS shutdown

Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian ripped Congress for creating a "mess" as lawmakers continue to stall on funding the Department of Homeland Security.

In an exclusive sit-down with "The Claman Countdown" on Monday, Bastian pointed fingers at Congress for leaving travelers with hours-long security wait times and TSA agents unpaid for more than a month.

"We are beyond frustrated at the lack of leadership that's coming out of Congress," the Delta CEO told FOX Business anchor Liz Claman.

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Bastian’s comments come after President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday to pay TSA agents after they went without pay since Feb. 14 due to a congressional battle over funding for the Department of Homeland Security. TSA workers started receiving back pay Monday.

"Thank God the president enacted an emergency order to ensure the TSA workers are paid," Bastian said.

"I appreciate the work that they have done. I appreciate the patience of our customers that have to go through this ordeal, but it's a travesty."

Bastian said that since Trump's order, agents have started to return to work.

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"We've seen the lines are starting to dissipate over this past weekend," Bastian told FOX Business. "It wasn't nearly as bad as the prior couple of weekends, and hopefully this thing is getting settled down pretty soon."

Hundreds of TSA agents quit during the shutdown with several more calling out sick after their paychecks stopped over one month ago.

Bastian praised agents’ dedication and said he hopes a shutdown like this will not happen again, after two shutdowns have occurred in less than a year.

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"We are just so appreciative of the work they do, and hopefully, coming out of this, we'll have legislation, so we don't ever have to go through this again," he said.

"I appreciate all their tremendous sacrifice they make to take of our transportation system and the safety of that system."

Bastian went on to discuss why Delta suspended travel perks for members of Congress during the shutdown, cutting off the airport escort service lawmakers would normally receive.

"We want to make sure they understand what they're doing and stand in line just like everybody else," the Delta Airlines CEO said.

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"We let their offices know ahead of time, and I think they understand why we had to do what we did."

Bastian also revealed how long the pause on Congress' airport perks will last.

"At a minimum, until everything is back and running normally, the workers are paid — and at that point, we'll decide whether we continue it."

Bastian asked travelers to be patient with agents and airline employees when the shutdown and its impact eventually begin to wind down.

"I ask all customers that are watching to continue to – and they are – be very kind and very patient, and we appreciate their patience as we're getting through this ordeal," he said.