Delayed coronavirus testing halts television productions in Canada: Report

Coronavirus is again causing television series to put a pause on production.

After the novel coronavirus broke out earlier this year, a vast majority of films and television shows halted productions in an effort to avoid spreading COVID-19.

After months of planning negotiations between studios and unions, productions have been able to resume, but delays in the processing of coronavirus testing in British Columbia, Canada, have prompted a number of studios to temporarily cease production on a several programs being shot there, Variety reports.

Returning shows "Riverdale" and "Batwoman" from Warner Bros. have been affected, as have CBS Television Studios' "Nancy Drew" and "Charmed." Also impacted: the new drama, "Big Sky" produced by A+E Studios and Disney's 20th Television.

"Big Sky" creator/writer David E. Kelly addressed the delay in a virtual press conference for the Television Critics Association on Wednesday.

"There were some delays in test results, so out of caution we shut down yesterday and today," he said of the series which will air on ABC, "We expect to resume production either tomorrow or Friday."

Reps for The CW, home to "Riverdale," "Batwoman," "Nancy Drew" and "Charmed," did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

Streaming series have also been hit. Variety notes the new young adult drama, "The Mysterious Benedict Society," -- which will debut on Disney-owned Hulu -- has stopped production. Over at Netflix, the upcoming dramedy, "Maid," has also hit the brakes.

The production pauses are assumed to be temporary, and sources told Variety that the processing of tests from schools and local businesses are being prioritized.

Additionally, Warner Bros. has reportedly delayed the production of The CW's superhero series: "The Flash,” “Legends of Tomorrow” and “Supergirl.”

