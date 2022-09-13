Delaware Park Casino & Racing has donated $7,500 to the Boys & Girls Club of DE

Delaware Park Casino & Racing continues its commitment to the community with a $7,500 donation to Boys & Girls Club of Delaware. Donation boxes are located throughout the Casino to collect unused vouchers from their guests with the total amount augmented by a large cash donation from the Casino.

Last month, Meals on Wheels Delaware was presented with a $10,000 donation. September's collections and a large cash donation from Delaware Park will benefit Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County.

Boys & Girls Club inspires and enables all young people, especially those needing it most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens and consistently providing impactful and powerful Club experiences and programs.

"Community outreach is one of our cornerstone values," stated Ron Baumann, President and General Manager of Delaware Park Casino & Racing. "We are committed to monthly fundraising efforts, as well as coordinating opportunities for our Team Members to engage with these vital organizations."

Future community involvement includes building with Habitat for Humanity on September 14th and a date to be determined for Food Bank of Delaware for collection and sorting. Upcoming monthly fiscal beneficiaries include Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, Food Bank of Delaware and Faithful Friends.

About Delaware Park

Delaware Park Casino & Racing offers exciting gaming action with the most in-demand slot machines and table games on two spacious levels, a Poker Room, full college and pro sports betting, many dining options, seasonal live Thoroughbred horse racing and year round simulcasting. Delaware Park is located minutes south of Wilmington and the Delaware Memorial Bridge and just north of the Maryland state line on I-95 at exit 4B. For more information, visit www.delawarepark.com.