Defiant Twitter liberals taunt ‘evil overlord’ Elon Musk: We’re ‘NOT leaving’

Defiant liberals expressed their intention to stick it out on Twitter even though it is under new ownership of someone they’re not particularly fond of.

Since the world’s richest man Elon Musk finalized his deal to purchase Twitter Thursday, the social media platform was set aflame with the hot takes of liberals lamenting the fact that someone who has routinely trolled leftists and decried censorship of conservatives is now owner of the tech company.

Many of these critics have been slamming Musk ever since he expressed his intention to purchase Twitter months ago, expressing their worry that he would fire many staff members and executives, as well as end the content moderation that blocked extremists from having a voice on the platform.

Many worried he’d unleash their worst fear: allowing former President Trump back onto the platform.

Though on the day Musk received the keys to Twitter, many of the site’s prominent liberals put on brave faces and insisted they would keep their accounts. Some claimed they’d stick around to hold Musk accountable, others so they could stay connected with their followers, and some, just to stick it in the eye of the Gov. Ron DeSantis-supporting "evil overlord."

Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson claimed, "I'm not leaving. F--- him and the whore he rode in on. I'd rather have him under the panoptic eye of millions than slinking around on some right wing media ghetto."

Actor George Hahn tweeted defiantly, "Bring on Elon… Shitler… or any other man-baby… I ain’t going anywhere."

Popular liberal user "JoJoFromJerz" tweeted, "I am not afraid of Elon Musk. Who’s with me?"

In another tweet, she declared, "I am not leaving Twitter. F--- that."

Blue check liberal activist Olivia Julianna was adamant in staying on the platform, writing, "I’m not leaving twitter and honestly it’s as simple as that."

Popular Twitter liberal John Cooper committed to staying. He proclaimed, "I’m NOT leaving Twitter. How about you?"

After lamenting the fact that Musk "is a Ron DeSantis supporter," liberal reporter Judd Legum tweeted, "I plan on staying on this platform because it is still a very powerful way to reach people with information. Even if Musk guts content moderation, it makes no sense to cede the platform completely to bad actors."

MSNBC columnist Ruth Ben-Ghiat tweeted, "I do not recommend leaving Twitter. Why make their work easier by vacating the field?"

MainStreet law firm founder Tristan Snell likened his resistance to leaving Twitter to that of Ukrainian resistance to Russian invaders. He tweeted, "Stay. Hold your ground like a Ukrainian."

Prominent Democrat lawyer Marc Elias assured his followers, "I am here until he kicks me off. #resist."

Executive editor of far-left activist site OccupyDemocrats, Grant Stern, tweeted, "Never back down, never surrender. I’m not leaving."

Democratic Missouri representative candidate Jessica Piper wrote, "I’m not leaving Twitter because of evil overlords. I’ve lived under a GOP Supermajority for 20 years. I’m built for this."

