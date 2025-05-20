Dave Portnoy goes off on Biden's late cancer diagnosis as 'one of the great scandals' in US politics

Barstool Sports founder and President Dave Portnoy isn’t afraid of dipping into hot water over his take on former President Joe Biden’s seemingly late cancer diagnosis.

"This is a question I think people deserve answers to," Portnoy said on "Varney & Co." Tuesday. "I mean, you got Chuck Schumer, you got Pelosi, Obama, whether he's involved. And obviously Kamala knew, too. She's family, [she] said, 'I'm the last person in the room at these decisions.'"

"This was one of the great scandals, I think, in American politics," he continued. "You had a president who clearly was in decline, and it didn't take a rocket scientist to say this."

The outspoken media mogul wants to know "who was running the White House," after Biden’s team revealed Sunday that the former president "was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms."

Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone, his team further clarified.

Former President Biden commented publicly for the first time Monday on X, writing, "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

"So I don't know who was making the decisions. I don't think it was him, and I think they were trying to hold onto power," Portnoy said.

"What drove me nuts and brought [this] up, is everyone was asking Chuck Schumer and [Hakeem] Jeffries about this. And they're saying, 'We're moving forward. We're moving forward, we are moving forward.' No," the Barstool Sports "presidente" criticized.

"This is something that I do think should be investigated… It 100% wasn't Biden, and that's the scariest part of the whole scandal. And to be honest, I believe if Kamala had won the election, those same people would be running the government," he added. "It’s a crazy scandal."

Former Biden COVID advisor and Obamacare architect Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel said on MSNBC Monday that the former president likely had cancer since the beginning of his presidency, if not before.

"He did not develop it in the last 100-200 days," Emanuel said. "He had it while he was president. He probably had it at the start of his presidency in 2021. I don't think there's any disagreement about that."

Fox News’ Greg Norman and Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.