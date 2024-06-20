Darius Rucker uncorks the truth about the wine industry in latest side hustle: 'About making a good product'

The lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish says his latest venture, proven to be a lucrative avenue for some stars, is not just about the money.

During an appearance on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," the country singer revealed that he has been offered various business opportunities but "said no" because he only wanted to get involved with the "right product." But when the alcohol brand "AS ONE CRU" approached him to start a wine partnership, it was a "match made in heaven."

"This has become a good business for celebrities that… do it the right way... get involved with the right product. And that's why I've been offered the stuff for years and we, we said no. But when 'AS ONE CRU' came… everything about it, the guys that are with him and everything, just everything about it just seemed great for me," the three-time Grammy winner explained on Thursday.

"I didn't want to be a part of it if it wasn't great," - ‘Hootie and the Blowfish’ lead singer Darius Rucker

"For me, it's not so much about making money, but making a great product. You know, all that stuff will come later."

George Strait, Thomas Rhett, and Blake Shelton are just a few of the country artists who have made a splash in the spirits business.

Rucker revealed the unexpected spark of his passion for wine – NFL legend Dan Marino. He explained that the unlikely duo met when Hootie & the Blowfish was filming the music video for "Only Wanna Be with You."

"We became really fast friends. He's my brother. And every home game I was at his house, and we drink a lot of red wine together," Rucker explained.

The country star even named his daughter, Daniella Rose Rucker, after Dan Marino as an ohmage to their friendship.

Host Neil Cavuto noted that most celebrities pursue tequila products instead of wine or spirits, a strategy that is potentially more financially fruitful.

Rucker's business partner and "Legends Spirits" founder Chris Radomski countered this claim, arguing that young people are "going back to wine" to explore the relaxing side of drinking.

The original varieties of the "AS ONE CRU" wine retail from $50-$185, selling direct-to-consumer as well as to restaurants. Radomski revealed that as the business expands, they plan to offer wines at more approachable price points of approximately $25.

"When we started, I wanted to really make sure I loved the one before I put my name behind it. And I did. I love all of them," he concluded.