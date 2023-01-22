Dagen McDowell refutes JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon's 'fuddy-duddy' claims that remote work 'doesn't work'

FOX Business co-hosts of "The Bottom Line" Dagen McDowell and Sean Duffy react to JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon's comments saying that remote work "doesn't work" for young employees. McDowell strongly refuted this claim, arguing that a remote workplace enables employers to hire the "smartest people in the world" on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

US FIGHTING A REMOTE WORK ‘TUG OF WAR’ AS EMPLOYEES LOOK FOR ‘COMPROMISE,’ EXPERT SAYS

DAGEN MCDOWELL: Working from home, nice to see [Jamie Dimon] judges productivity by how warm the seats are in the building. You know, employees, if they work from home, can't see how big his corner office is. I think that he is an old fuddy-duddy. The way of the future for up-and-coming young people will be figuring out how to build a distributed workforce because you will not have to spend money on real estate, and you will be able to hire the best and the brightest, and they will be able to live in the fine states of Texas and Tennessee and Nevada and Florida."

They will be able to live overseas. They will be able to live wherever they choose. And you'll be able to hire the smartest people in the world. And you won't have to spend a God-awful amount of money on real estate. And I think this is to his detriment. This is a real kind of mind lock they have in finance."

