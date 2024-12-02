Crypto investor cashes in on ‘Trump Bump,’ poses one big policy change

A self-proclaimed cryptocurrency queen is asking President-elect Donald Trump for a big policy change that could take the industry to the moon next year.

Charlene Woods, an avid crypto investor and luxury rental real estate agent, made the bold suggestion when asked by FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Monday what she wants Trump to do in the first year of his second administration.

"No taxes on crypto," Woods said on "Varney & Co." "We can wish."

More recently, Woods decided to sell some of her portfolio holdings in what markets recognize as a post-election "Trump bump."

RIPPLE POISED FOR NEW YORK APPROVAL OF STABLECOIN, SET TO ENTER REGULATED U.S. CRYPTO MARKET

Bitcoin inched closer to $100,000 last week, as the largest cryptocurrency by market value has gained 127% this year. Additionally, the XRP token saw a $100 billion surge after the election, and Trump is reportedly eying a crypto czar who could push into easier crypto regulations.

Though she didn’t disclose the exact percentage of holdings she sold, Woods said it was a "small" amount which allowed her to pay for her dog’s surgery and a private jet to the Formula 1 race in Las Vegas.

"Once I make the money back, I'm going to reinvest it because Bitcoin, Pepe [Coin], Chill Guys [Coin], Solana all are very good investments, and I'm going to keep investing in these coins just to get my bags even higher, which is what we really want," Woods said.

"We want to make money with the money we make."

Woods, who’s reportedly in her 30s, recently spoke with the New York Post about celebrating her crypto investments and admitting she battled with the decision to sell or not.

"At first you are super excited; then you are anxious," Woods told The Post. "You don’t know if you should sell it or buy more. It becomes a fight."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"I lost money in 2017 and 2020 by holding on for too long; so I learned my lesson," she added.

The crypto queen also divulged to the Post that she’s close to $500,000 in crypto earnings, and plans to buy her and her friend matching Chanel purses. When she hits $1 million, a trip to Bali or Dubai will be in the works.