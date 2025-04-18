China expert warns that 'spies are out' to find Trump's 'big secret' on tariffs

As a potential tariff deal between the U.S. and China gets closer to becoming solidified, one foreign policy strategist predicted what he thinks is transpiring behind-the-scenes with the two adversaries.

"We found out from the Chinese side that they have quantitative calculations they make for how much pain the tariffs will cost them, which sectors they're most sensitive about," Fox News contributor Michael Pillsbury said on "Varney & Co." Friday.

"So President Trump has a lot of knowledge about how to deal with Xi Jinping. Five summit meetings they've had together," he added. "I think what they're looking for now, the Chinese spies are out."

President Donald Trump said Thursday that China has been reaching out "a lot" ever since he nearly tripled U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports, and he suggested to reporters that the two nations could reach a deal in as soon as three to four weeks.

During a gaggle with reporters after signing executive orders related to deregulating the seafood industry, Trump was asked about his ongoing negotiations with Chinese officials and, in particular, whether he has yet spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping about the ongoing trade battle.

"They have reached out a number of times," Trump said, referring to high-level Chinese officials. When asked how frequently they've been in touch since last week – after Trump tripled his Chinese tariff increase from 54% to 145% – the president responded, "A lot."

Pillsbury analyzed: "The Chinese spies right now are trying to find out what is that target tariff number that Trump just spoke about yesterday… meaning concessions from China because of their weak economy, or… an average tariff, which could be as high as 100% on everything that comes from China. That's scary to the Chinese."

Trump did not confirm whether he has spoken to Xi, but said he believes there is "plenty" of time left to make a deal with China, expecting it to eventually come to fruition.

"That's why I think their spies are out, to try to see what is this targeted tariff number, that if we don't make a deal, we'll have to go with that," Pillsbury expanded.

"I think that's a big secret that the Trump team wants to keep from the Chinese for good negotiating reasons."

