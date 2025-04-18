Expand / Collapse search
China expert warns that 'spies are out' to find Trump's 'big secret' on tariffs

Trump team is being cautious with China for ‘good negotiating reasons,’ Michael Pillsbury says

Fox News contributor Michael Pillsbury weighs in on the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs on China and Ukraine President Zelenskyy accusing China of giving Russia weapons.

Trump knows how to deal with China's Xi Jinping: Michael Pillsbury

Fox News contributor Michael Pillsbury weighs in on the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs on China and Ukraine President Zelenskyy accusing China of giving Russia weapons.

As a potential tariff deal between the U.S. and China gets closer to becoming solidified, one foreign policy strategist predicted what he thinks is transpiring behind-the-scenes with the two adversaries.

"We found out from the Chinese side that they have quantitative calculations they make for how much pain the tariffs will cost them, which sectors they're most sensitive about," Fox News contributor Michael Pillsbury said on "Varney & Co." Friday.

"So President Trump has a lot of knowledge about how to deal with Xi Jinping. Five summit meetings they've had together," he added. "I think what they're looking for now, the Chinese spies are out."

President Donald Trump said Thursday that China has been reaching out "a lot" ever since he nearly tripled U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports, and he suggested to reporters that the two nations could reach a deal in as soon as three to four weeks.

US and China flags with Trump

Trade tensions continue between President Donald Trump and America's adversary, China. (Getty Images)

During a gaggle with reporters after signing executive orders related to deregulating the seafood industry, Trump was asked about his ongoing negotiations with Chinese officials and, in particular, whether he has yet spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping about the ongoing trade battle.

"They have reached out a number of times," Trump said, referring to high-level Chinese officials. When asked how frequently they've been in touch since last week – after Trump tripled his Chinese tariff increase from 54% to 145% – the president responded, "A lot."

O'Leary Ventures chairman Kevin O'Leary offers his perspective on the trade war with China and comments on the 'squawking' between President Donald Trump and Fed Chair Jerome Powell on 'The Bottom Line.'

O’Leary explains why he wants more than a trade deal with China as Trump isolates the country in tariff pressure campaign

O’Leary Ventures chairman Kevin O’Leary offers his perspective on the trade war with China and comments on the ‘squawking’ between President Donald Trump and Fed Chair Jerome Powell on ‘The Bottom Line.’

Pillsbury analyzed: "The Chinese spies right now are trying to find out what is that target tariff number that Trump just spoke about yesterday… meaning concessions from China because of their weak economy, or… an average tariff, which could be as high as 100% on everything that comes from China. That's scary to the Chinese."

Trump did not confirm whether he has spoken to Xi, but said he believes there is "plenty" of time left to make a deal with China, expecting it to eventually come to fruition.

White House Economic Advisers Council Chair Stephen Miran discusses how soon President Donald Trump could start landing trade deals on 'Varney & Co.'

China needs a Trump trade deal to rescue its 'brittle' economy: Stephen Miran

White House Economic Advisers Council Chair Stephen Miran discusses how soon President Donald Trump could start landing trade deals on 'Varney & Co.'

"That's why I think their spies are out, to try to see what is this targeted tariff number, that if we don't make a deal, we'll have to go with that," Pillsbury expanded.

"I think that's a big secret that the Trump team wants to keep from the Chinese for good negotiating reasons."

