Chinese TikTok users mock tariffs, telling people to buy brands like Nike direct

Videos posted by Chinese TikTok users that suggest people should purchase fashion items direct from factories in China have surfaced in the U.S. in recent weeks, according to Bloomberg.

The videos claim many apparel brands such as Nike and Lululemon get their products from Chinese factories, with some praising the quality of Chinese manufacturing, the outlet reported Monday.

They appear to be seeking to spur American consumers to get apparel and accessories directly from Chinese manufacturing facilities at much lower prices instead of purchasing them in the United States, according to Bloomberg.

One such TikTok video said consumers "won’t believe the prices we give you" if consumers "just contact us and buy from us" instead, the outlet reported.

Network Contagion Research Institute senior advisor Alex Goldenberg told Bloomberg the "campaign appears to be a calculated attempt to undermine President Trump’s tariff policy on China by leveraging TikTok to promote Chinese manufacturing as cheaper, more desirable, and accessible – even in defiance of trade restrictions."

They come amid ongoing heightened trade tensions between the U.S. and China and have in some cases been seeing large amounts of engagement on TikTok, according to the outlet.

President Donald Trump has hiked tariffs on goods coming from China multiple times since taking office, with the White House most recently upping them to 145% last week.

China has since lifted its tariffs on the U.S. to 125%.

Trump has put in place tariffs on other countries as well in recent weeks.

The White House unveiled a baseline levy of 10% on imported goods from foreign countries and "individualized reciprocal higher" tariffs on certain nations in early April.

Then, on April 9, Trump said on TruthSocial that he would implement a 90-day pause and apply a 10% levy during that period on countries subject to the reciprocal tariffs that have not retaliated against the U.S.

"Conversely, and based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately," he said at the time.

