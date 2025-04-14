Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended

Media
Published

China could be 'virtually screwed' in tariff negotiations, Kevin O'Leary warns

O’Leary argues US has ‘one massive leverage’ point against China’s Xi Jinping

close
O'Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O'Leary details potential U.S. leverage on tariffs and whether levies should be considered in the looming TikTok sale. video

O'Leary on a tariff 'stalemate' with China: 'We've got some problems'

O'Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O'Leary details potential U.S. leverage on tariffs and whether levies should be considered in the looming TikTok sale.

"Shark Tank" investor Kevin O’Leary is taking another big bite at China over its tariff negotiation reluctance, warning they could be "virtually screwed" in a stalemate.

"The big behemoth story we've been talking about so much is China. We've got to figure out where they sit in trying to come into the narrative," O’Leary said on "Varney & Co." Monday.

"Even though I want 400% [tariffs], but that's just bombastic, 100-plus percent wipes out all trade," he continued. "Xi [Jinping], at some point, has to take the olive branch that's been offered twice over the weekend by Trump."

‘NECESSARY’ OR ‘BULLYING OUR FRIENDS?’ AMERICANS DIFFER STARKLY ON TRUMP TARIFFS

Customs and Border Protection issued new guidance on reciprocal tariff negotiations late Friday, noting the exemption of those goods from President Donald Trump’s April 2 executive order that declared a national emergency due to non-reciprocal trade practices and structural imbalances in the global trading system.

Kevin O'Leary on China tariff negotiations

Kevin O'Leary warns that China could suffer if its doesn't come to the table on tariff negotiations. (FOXBusiness)

Subsequent executive orders ramped up tariffs on China to 125%, but the administration has since exempted imported smartphones, laptops and other electronics from reciprocal tariffs.

O’Leary has previously been outspoken about his belief that China should get hit hardest by Trump’s tariff war, and has explained that selling their U.S. Treasury securities won’t help them in the conflict.

close
O'Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O'Leary discusses Chinese companies trading on U.S. stock exchanges and where the TikTok deal stands. video

Kevin O'Leary on Chinese companies trading on US exchanges: New sheriff at the SEC isn't going to mess around

O'Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O'Leary discusses Chinese companies trading on U.S. stock exchanges and where the TikTok deal stands.

China indeed holds a significant amount of Treasury securities, with $760 billion worth of holdings, Reuters reported.

"[Xi Jinping] doesn't have the option to sell T-bills. People keep saying, 'Oh, he's going to be disruptive by selling T- bills.' That will enhance the price of his currency and make his products even less competitive worldwide. That will devastate his economy, which is already on the brink," the millionaire entrepreneur explained.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
O’Leary Ventures chairman Kevin O’Leary explains how the United States can fix trade and economic issues with China ‘once and for all’ on ‘The Evening Edit.’ video

Kevin O’Leary says Trump’s tariffs on China are ‘not enough’

O’Leary Ventures chairman Kevin O’Leary explains how the United States can fix trade and economic issues with China ‘once and for all’ on ‘The Evening Edit.’

"He doesn't have that leverage. That's just pure economics," O’Leary added. "If you start stumping T-bills, dollar goes down. His currency goes up and he's virtually screwed. So we're in a real stalemate right here. We really are, we got some problems."

America allegedly holds the heavy-duty cards against China, he concluded: "All that stuff that's made in the factories, almost 39% of it's consumed by Americans. If [Jinping] can't sell the stuff, those people don't have jobs. And that's gonna be a bad outcome for him, really bad outcome, and he knows it. That is the one massive leverage that we have at the table."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

Fox News’ Greg Wehner contributed to this report.