Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Media
Published

China could target US homeland if Iran conflict escalates, expert warns

Recent drone incursions over US military bases are raising new concerns about foreign threats as tensions with Iran escalate

close
Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to break down China’s ties to Russia and Iran amid Strait of Hormuz tensions and warn of rising threats to US national security. video

China-Russia alliance raises alarm as Strait of Hormuz crisis threatens global oil supply

Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to break down China’s ties to Russia and Iran amid Strait of Hormuz tensions and warn of rising threats to US national security.

Unidentified, sophisticated drones flying over a handful of U.S. military bases could be a warning sign from China, Gordon Chang warned Monday, suggesting Beijing could target the American homeland if the U.S. becomes more involved in its conflict with Iran.

"The important point here is that we have had, last month, over four of our important military bases, foreign drones. These drones were large, they were un-hackable, they obviously were not recreational, so some foreign power — probably China, maybe Russia — was operating drones over our critical air force bases," Chang said on "Mornings with Maria." 

"Really, right now, the United States needs to be able to defend its bases in the homeland because those drone flights were a warning to the United States of some sort," he continued.

GORDON CHANG URGES US TO TREAT CHINA AS ‘ENEMY COMBATANT,’ WARNS SUBS OPERATING ‘VERY CLOSE’ TO US

Xi Jinping CCP

Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds during the joint press conference of the China-Central Asia Summit in Xian, China, on May 19, 2023. (Florence Lo/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Chang suggested the drone activity could be an attempt to send President Donald Trump the message that, if U.S. forces escalate in the region, China could respond by potentially targeting bases on American soil.

That warning, coupled with a recent suspicious device left near MacDill Air Force Base in Florida — which Chang suggested may have been linked to China — highlights a growing threat, he warned.

IRAN STRIKES COULD SIGNAL LIMITS OF BEIJING, MOSCOW’S POWER AS US FLEXES STRENGTH

Gordon Chang

"The Coming Collapse of China" author Gordon Chang has consistently warned about the threat the U.S. adversary poses. (Fox Nation)

"We've really got to be concerned," he said, later adding, "These are warnings that China intends to move on the U.S. in the American homeland."

Chang also warned that Beijing’s actions should be viewed in the context of its growing alignment with other U.S. adversaries like Russia and Iran, as tensions continue to spill across multiple global fronts.

"China is supporting Russia in Ukraine, and China is supporting Russia in other matters as well… So they have a durable partnership, and anything that helps one of them is going to generally help the other, with the exception of the matter that you just raised," he said, referring to the tension between higher oil prices benefiting Russia while raising costs for China.

"Generally speaking, the United States now faces a very powerful combination, and we shouldn’t be doing anything that fuels that combination," he added.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
Rep. Rich McCormick, R-G.A., discusses what is important to put in a reconciliation plan on 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street.' video

China is surpassing us in some very critical areas, GOP lawmaker warns

Rep. Rich McCormick, R-G.A., discusses what is important to put in a reconciliation plan on 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street.'

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.