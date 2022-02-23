Charles Payne: We control our destiny when we stop accepting crumbs in the name of so-called social justice

FOX Business host Charles Payne reflected on Black History Month during a special episode of ‘Making Money,' explaining that ‘we control our own destiny more when we stop being manipulated by tales of woe.’

CHARLES PAYNE: In order to make our future history the best it can be, we must demand a strong curriculum starting in kindergarten. You know, the kind that really teaches girls to code so they can get one of those nice Silicon Valley jobs with a pathway to the C-suite... Let's stop being shoehorned… sending the unprepared to college only to drop out and later be used as fronts to erase the debt of ... rich liberals. Let's bring back shop class. Let's teach welding. Let's teach how to change these EV batteries, how to service autonomous vehicles. We need somebody to fix those robot air taxis coming online. You know, we control our own destiny more when we stop being manipulated by tales of woe and spent untold amount of energy bringing down statues because that never changes history. We control our own destiny when we stop accepting crumbs in the name of so-called social justice.



CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

