CBS rejects Super Bowl ad for Boehner backed marijuana co.: Report

Super Bowl LIII host network CBS rejected a commercial that calls for the legalization of medical marijuana, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

Acreage Holdings, which cultivates, processes and dispenses marijuana, produced a 60-second commercial that featured the stories of three people who used medical marijuana to treat serious health issues and called for national legalization, USA Today reported. When the company contacted CBS with a proposal for the commercial, the network reportedly sent a rejection email.

Acreage Holdings is one of several companies competing in the sector as a growing number of states opt to legalize marijuana for medicinal or recreational purposes. Former U.S. House Speaker John Boehner serves on the company’s advisory board.

“We’re not particularly surprised that CBS and/or the NFL rejected the content,” Acreage president George Allen told the newspaper. “And that is actually less a statement about them and more we think a statement about where we stand right now in this country.”

Despite state-by-state legalization, marijuana is not legal at the federal level.

A CBS spokesperson told USA Today that the network’s broadcast standards do not permit marijuana-related advertising. CBS representatives did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for clarification on why the ad was rejected.

CBS is reportedly charging between $5.1 million and $5.3 million for 30-second Super Bowl commercials. The network is expected to earn more than $500 million in advertising revenue for the game.