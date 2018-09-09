CBS CEO Les Moonves set to step down

CBS CEO Les Moonves will step down on Monday amid more allegations of sexual harassment, FOX Business has confirmed.

Despite the additional accusations, detailed in The New Yorker on Sunday, he is expected to depart with a generous exit package, valued perhaps as much as $100 million, according to reports.

“The amount of money he will receive … is somehow contingent on the finishing or the full airing of the CBS internal investigation into the sexual harassment allegations that were profiled in The New Yorker today and in the past article,” FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino told Fox News on Sunday. “From what I understand, it’s not as simple as cutting him a check and letting go. This money, the amount of it, is dependent on the outcome of this investigation and what CBS believes to be truthful and accurate and real allegations of sexual misconduct. And depending on that, that’s how much money he’s gonna get.”

CBS did not return FOX Business' request for comment at the time of publication.

Farrow, who was first to report the allegations in The New Yorker in late July, published a second piece on Sunday detailing more claims of misconduct. Six more women – in addition to six others that came forward in Farrow’s first piece – accuse Moonves of sexual harassment or assault in incidents between the 1980s and into the first decade of the 2000s.

The additional allegations include the CBS executive of forcing the women to perform oral sex on him, that he used physical violence and intimidation against them, as well as exposing himself to the women without their consent, according to Farrow’s article. Some women said Moonves damaged their careers by retaliating against them if they rebuffed his advances, Farrow reported.

Now, with Moonves reportedly departing CBS, the future of the company could be in jeopardy. Moonves has publically feuded with Shari Redstone to keep CBS from merging with sister company Viacom. Redstone and her father Sumner, through their holding company National Amusements, owns the majority of voting shares in CBS and Viacom. CBS took the matter to court, with a trial date scheduled for Oct. 3 in Delaware.

A former senior CBS official told FOX Business in July, just after Farrow’s first article about the allegations was published, that Mooves was likely to be replaced due to the seriousness of the accusations, but noted that internal candidates are “weak.”

CBS shares have lost about 5 percent year-to-date.

News of Moonves’ departure was first reported by CNN’s Brian Stelter.

FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino contributed to this report