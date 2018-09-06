CBS board discussing Moonves exit: Report

article

CBS’s shares are lower following a report that the Board is in settlement talks with embattled CEO Less Moonves, and has offered a $100 million exit package.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg CBS CBS CORP. 52.97 +0.02 +0.04%

As reported by CNBC, citing people familiar with the negotiations, the exit package will be made up almost entirely of CBS stock. The report also notes that COO Joe Ianniello could be tapped as a temporary replacement.

In late July, a New Yorker article claimed that six women accused Moonves of unwanted advances and sexual assault. The allegations spanned different time periods, over two decades, from 1985 to 2006.

During the company’s August earning call, Moonves did not address the allegations and none of the Wall Street analysts on the call asked about it either. This prompted outcries from longtime investment watchers. As FOX Business reported this prompted criticism over whether the company has too much influence and power over the analysts covering the stock.

Advertisement

CBS shares have dropped 10% this year.

Inquiries to CBS were not returned at the time of publication.