Canada leader issues dire warning over 'tariff war' with US causing 'more pain' than gain

The premier of Alberta, Canada, Danielle Smith has been a stern supporter of President Donald Trump, but she fears that an apparent "tariff war" will cause "more pain" for the U.S. and her home country.

"I think the American people are beginning to understand that a tariff war with Canada, the juice isn't worth the squeeze. It actually causes more pain than benefit," Smith said on "Varney & Co." Thursday.

"So let's get back to having that tariff-free relationship as soon as possible."

A 25% tariff on Canadian goods – and a separate 10% tariff on oil imports – took effect on Tuesday after a month-long pause. President Trump announced in January that he would impose tariffs on three countries and cited the flows of illegal fentanyl shipments across the Mexican and Canadian borders, as well as precursor chemicals for fentanyl shipped from China.

Following FOX Business’ Edward Lawrence reporting that a White House official confirmed a tariff extension announcement is coming Thursday afternoon, Trump posted to Truth Social that, "After speaking with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico, I have agreed that Mexico will not be required to pay Tariffs on anything that falls under the USMCA Agreement."

President Trump added: "This Agreement is until April 2nd."

While a tariff agreement has yet to be announced with Canada, it announced earlier this week that it will retaliate and impose a 25% tariff on a wide variety of American exports, including machinery, auto parts, apparel products, alcohol and tobacco, sports equipment, plastic products, construction materials, lumber, agricultural products, appliances, furniture, chemicals and more.

"We have a wonderful relationship with the U.S., we have incredible companies that we have partnership with, and we want to maintain that very strong relationship. I can tell you 25% tariffs thrown a little bit of a monkey wrench into that relationship," Smith cautioned.

"I am hopeful… that there's going to be a reprieve," she added. "But I think what we are seeing is job losses in the United States, a market in a little bit of disarray and chaos."

Premier Smith not only attended Trump’s inauguration, but visited him at Mar-a-Lago with O’Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O’Leary to talk U.S.-Canada relations, which she remains optimistic of amid the tariff news.

"If we can get to a renegotiation of the USMCA faster, I think that that would be real progress," Smith said. "The report I just heard suggested that would be extended to all products that have a zero tariff."

"You have to remember 97% of the products coming from Canada have a zero tariff on them. So if that's where we're actually going, then I think that that would be very positive," the premier continued. "And I hope that that can be maintained for the benefit of both of our countries."

FOX Business’ Eric Revell contributed to this report.