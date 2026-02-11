California ‘truly at a breaking point,’ state senator says as refineries close and gas prices surge

California's fuel market is entering another period of strain as refinery capacity continues to shrink in the nation's largest gasoline market. The planned closure of Valero's Benicia refinery, one of the state's remaining major facilities, is expected to tighten supply in a system that already operates with little margin for disruption.

FOX Business' Jeff Flock joined Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria" to report on how the pending refinery shutdown is fueling concerns about higher gas prices, job losses and increased volatility across California's fuel market.

That tightening supply has already translated into higher prices and growing uncertainty for drivers, according to California lawmakers, who warn the situation is no longer theoretical.

"California is truly at a breaking point. Refineries are closing, supply is diminishing, and my constituents are paying more at the pump every single day," Republican state Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares said.

The Benicia facility, located in Northern California, has played a significant role in supplying gasoline to a state that consumes more fuel than any other except Texas. Its closure follows a wave of refinery exits that has steadily reduced California's ability to produce its own gasoline, leaving the state increasingly dependent on a small number of remaining plants and imported fuel that must meet its unique regulatory standards.

With fewer refineries operating, even routine maintenance or unexpected outages can quickly ripple through prices at the pump.

State lawmakers have increasingly pointed to energy policy as a central factor behind the tightening market. Critics argue that years of regulations and penalties have discouraged long-term investment in refining infrastructure, accelerating closures and amplifying price swings for consumers. Supporters of the policies counter that refinery shutdowns align with the state's broader environmental and climate goals.

"This is happening right now, and the longer we wait to address this issue, the more instability and volatility we'll see here in California," Valladares said.