California restaurateur says sales doubled the 'very next day' after Trump's victory

California restaurateurs are celebrating Donald Trump's divisive victory with skyrocketing sales, according to celebrity chef Andrew Gruel.

"The very next day when Trump won, our sales doubled almost from week on week. And I spoke to restaurant owners all over the place because I posted about that. They were like, 'Us too,' 'Us too,' 'Our catering [has] gone up,' 'This has gone up.'"

According to Gruel, restaurants are the "best index" for people's emotions.

"I think it's just the mere sigh of relief that, okay, this is over," he said during an appearance on "The Big Money Show."

"We do know what we saw from the Trump administration. And whether people want to say it publicly or not, they know it's going to be a stronger economy."

As the nation prepares for a second Trump administration, Gruel warned California Democrats that people are starting to "wake up" to their "crazy" policies.

"It's not going to go from blue to a hard red [state] overnight. But people are opening up their eyes. They're waking up," Gruel concluded.

"Newsom's coming to the end of his tenure. So that will be curious to see how that shakes out in regards to not just him leaving, but also the way in which he addresses policy [on] his way out."