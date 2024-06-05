California restaurant owner "very angry" over debunked Fauci COVID guidelines: 'It destroyed our industry'

A restaurant owner who went viral during the pandemic after her eatery was forced to close while a movie set operated next door is slamming Dr. Anthony Fauci over debunked COVID rules that "destroyed" the industry.

Angela Marsden, owner of the Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill, said she’s "very angry" after learning from Dr. Fauci’s recent testimony that social distancing rules were not backed by science during her appearance on "Varney & Co." Tuesday.

"It’s very traumatizing," Marsden said.



The restaurateur argued that people are "still going out of business" due to the rules that were set in place during the pandemic.



"It closed 30 percent of the restaurants in California. And the way he said it, it’s just, I don’t understand. Isn’t there any liability, any responsibility that anybody is going to take for this? It destroyed our industry. It’s very confusing," she stressed.

During a hearing Monday, former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci was grilled by lawmakers on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's six-feet distancing rule, the masking of schoolchildren and other pandemic-era restrictions.

Marsden told host Stuart Varney that although she was "fortunate" to remain open, she still carries debt.

"I carry debt, I have a huge loan payment that I have to pay, even though I was lucky enough and had donations that saved my bar," Marsden expressed.

"So, can you imagine what other restaurant owners are going through? I mean, and 30 percent of us in California were wiped out," she said.



Marsden said that fellow bar and restaurant owners who she was well acquainted with "killed themselves" during the pandemic because they were "losing their home and everything."

However, COVID guidelines haven't been the only setback for California restaurant owners; the state’s $20 minimum wage law is also contributing to the downfall of businesses.

"Listen, I don't understand what's going on, but they were raising minimum wage during COVID. They didn't even stop raising minimum wage during COVID when we were barely… open," Marsden explained.

She went on to add that restaurant owners are getting pummeled by high liability insurance in addition to the $20 minimum wage.

"Most people are still paying back rent from debt. Fifty-one percent of the restaurants in L.A. that were supposed to get the restaurant revitalization grant never received the money. Some of those people mortgaged their house, being told they were going to get it, and Congress never fulfilled that completely," she revealed.

Marsden argued that it was the "largest transfer of wealth from Main Street to basically, you know, the big guys."



"People are still suffering," she stressed.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace contributed to this report