Bluesky's active users plummeted following Trump's election win, while Truth Social made modest gains: report

According to a Forbes report published Nov. 7, Bluesky’s daily active user count dropped sharply after President Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory, while his platform, Truth Social, saw modest gains during the same period.

While Bluesky's main competitor, Elon Musk's X, also saw a decline in daily active users, Forbes noted that Bluesky experienced "a much steeper decline than other major social networks over the same period."

"Bluesky’s number of average daily active users on mobile devices worldwide is down 39.8% year-over-year as of the end of October, according to data from Similarweb, a digital market intelligence company, a much steeper decline than other major social networks over the same period," the outlet reported.

Over the same period, Similarweb's data showed that Truth Social had increased its daily average users on mobile devices by 32%, although Forbes noted that activity varies widely month to month and tends to spike when Trump posts a major announcement to the platform.

Bluesky, a social media platform created by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, saw a surge in users after President Donald Trump’s election in 2024, many of them fleeing X to escape conservative voices. Dorsey resigned from Bluesky's board last year.

Although the spike in usage seemed promising, daily active users on Bluesky have continuously fallen throughout 2025. Some in the press argued the app's left-wing discourse and lack of the same caliber of "jokes" and memes have limited its growth.

As noted in Forbes' report, a New York Times Magazine piece published in December 2024 contended that, despite the post-election bump, the platform was unable to become as "robust (read: fun)" as X, where the "jokes and ideas are more polished" and users have access to "more up-to-the-minute analysis" of news and cultural moments.

The report also referenced a piece from Wired, "Bluesky can’t take a joke," in which the reporter similarly pointed to a perceived humor gap between X and Bluesky.

In June, Billionaire Mark Cuban criticized Bluesky as increasingly toxic and "hateful" because of the hostility on display there.

In a series of recent posts to Bluesky, the business mogul lamented that people on the platform — the majority being liberals — have "grown ruder and more hateful."

"Even if you agree with 95% of what a person is saying on a topic, if there is one point that you might call out as being more of a gray area, they will call you a fascist etc.," Cuban wrote .

Bluesky did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.