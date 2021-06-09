Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Blackburn bites back on Facebook COVID-19 censorship: ‘Zuckerberg should be called to testify’

'Dr. Fauci was covering himself and protecting himself, not the American people'

close
Marsha Blackburn R-Tn., says Mark Zuckerberg should be called to testify before Congress on ‘Fox Business Tonight’ video

Republicans demand answers from Facebook over Fauci emails

Marsha Blackburn R-Tn., says Mark Zuckerberg should be called to testify before Congress on ‘Fox Business Tonight’

The GOP is demanding answers from Facebook on its censorship of coronavirus origins in relationship with Dr. Anthony Fauci and Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told "FOX Business Tonight" she agrees Mark Zuckerberg should provide some answers.

"Mark Zuckerberg should be called to testify on this issue," she said. "If it turns out that they knew early on that there was a possibility of an engineered virus and a leak from that lab, and there was work to suppress this information, of course, that is something that should be delved into, and this needs to be done under oath."

Blackburn revealed Senate plans to investigate the matter from several different oversight committees including the judiciary committee looking into the suppression of information and the commerce committee holding Big Tech accountable.

FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG GRILLED OVER COVID CENSORSHIP BY TOP HOUSE REPUBLICANS

"When you… see this email trail between Dr. Fauci and his team and Mark Zuckerberg and his team, where they’re really running a PR strategy and cherry-picking data and stats to build a narrative that they want to say."

close
Top House Republicans penned a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg demanding to see emails between him and government officials over COVID censorship on its platform. video

GOP grills Facebook over COVID origin censorship

Top House Republicans penned a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg demanding to see emails between him and government officials over COVID censorship on its platform.

"Dr. Fauci was covering himself and protecting himself, not the American people," she said. "That needs to be investigated."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Tennessee Republican pushed that Dr. Fauci’s involvement with China and the Wuhan lab-leak theory must continue to be investigated since the American people "deserve to know" the truth.

"Why did they choose, when they knew it could’ve been a lab leak, to hide it from the American people?" she asked. "Why did they keep changing the narrative as to what you should and shouldn’t do?"

READ MORE ABOUT BIG TECH ON FOX BUSINESS HERE