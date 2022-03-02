Biden’s SOTU ‘reflection of poor leadership,' says Rep. Jim Jordan

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Rep. Jim Jordan slammed President Biden's first State of the Union address, arguing the American people understand that there is no strong leadership in the White House.

BIDEN SLAMMED FOR NOT ADDRESSING AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL IN FIRST SOTU

REP. JIM JORDAN: Well, the American people are strong, and the American people understand that we don't have strong leadership in the White House, I mean, there's a reason that 63% of the country actually thinks our nation is on the wrong track. My guess is after last night's speech, that number is even higher. I mean, there were elements of the speech that made no sense when he said, "it's time to secure our border," I thought, Are you kidding me? For a year, you have intentionally not secured the border allowed 2 million people to illegally enter our country, got rid of the Remain in Mexico policy, stopped building the wall. I mean, that's what Joe Biden did. Now he says, we need to secure- now he says we need to fund the police. After spending two years- their party- in defunding the police, not having bail, not prosecuting bad guys. I mean, in so many elements of this thing just didn't make sense to the country. Again, I think it's just a reflection of the poor leadership, unfortunately. And look, Maria, we get no satisfaction in saying this. It's a sad situation. It's our country deserves so much better, but it's the truth. Joe Biden- we went from a secure border to chaos. We went from energy independence to the situation we have now. We went from safe streets to record crime. And we went from stable prices to 40-year high inflation. That's what the Biden administration has given us in just 13 months.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: