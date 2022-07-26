Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recession

Biden White House slammed for 'arguing with the dictionary' after attempts to redefine 'recession'

Norquist argued that leftist ideologues' policies are 'disassociated from reality'

close
Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist responds to state initiatives to administer inflation relief checks and the White House's recent move questioning the definition of 'recession.' video

White House 'arguing with the dictionary' by redefining 'recession'

Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist responds to state initiatives to administer inflation relief checks and the White House's recent move questioning the definition of 'recession.'

Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist criticized the Biden White House on "Mornings with Maria," Tuesday, calling out its attempts to denigrate the definition of "recession" to two-quarters of negative growth in a blog post.

"They have to say ridiculous things like that, even have an argument with a dictionary," Norquist told host Maria Bartiromo

"Sitting around the table with Biden are all the interest groups in the modern Democratic Party," he added, citing labor unions, "big city political machines" and environmental activists.

GROUP WARNS RECESSION IS HERE, ENERGY PRICES, 2-DAY FED MEETING AND MORE: TUESDAY'S 5 THINGS TO KNOW

Biden at WH press conference

The White House  (AP  / AP Images)

Norquist argued these progressive ideologues have policy agendas that are "disassociated from reality" in terms of costs and blamed President Biden's increased regulations, frivolous spending and bestowing more powers upon labor unions for skyrocketing inflation, saying, "he did this."

STIMULUS CHECK UPDATE: THESE STATES ARE SENDING ‘INFLATION RELIEF’ PAYMENTS

"They have to react to what they did to the country and the economy… we had very little inflation before Biden; now it's exploded…"

President Joe Biden speaks at the White House

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 relief package in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, March 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) ((AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) / AP Images)

Norquist also sounded off on fifteen U.S. states' attempts to combat inflation's pinch by doling out inflation relief checks to their residents, saying the silver lining is that fourteen states are "cutting marginal tax rates."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
Senate Republicans hold a press conference on inflation and tax hikes. video

Senate Republicans hold a press conference on inflation and tax hikes

Senate Republicans hold a press conference on inflation and tax hikes.

"You've got ten red states, run by Republican governors, and their goal is to phase their income tax down to zero — and they've begun to take steps to do just that," he said.

"Sending a check out is just spending. It's not a tax cut."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS